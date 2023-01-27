iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $112.57 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $122.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

