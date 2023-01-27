iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEAR. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

