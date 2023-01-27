iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

IJT opened at $114.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.35. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $129.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

