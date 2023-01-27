iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,213,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average of $123.12. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.87.

