Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sells $293,257.60 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $293,257.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of JBL opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $81.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 412.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

