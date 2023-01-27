Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Major Shareholder Holding Ltd Roche Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,549,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,598,755.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,559 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 182,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 85,175 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

