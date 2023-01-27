Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Amphenol in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on APH. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

NYSE APH opened at $78.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

