Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €250.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($271.74) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($271.74) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($253.26) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €304.00 ($330.43) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, December 5th.
Allianz Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of FRA ALV opened at €221.60 ($240.87) on Tuesday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a one year high of €206.80 ($224.78). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €207.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €186.53.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
