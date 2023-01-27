Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunocore in a report issued on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.40. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 59.17% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million.

Immunocore Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMCR. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $69.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,472 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Immunocore by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Immunocore by 92.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.