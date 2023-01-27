Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IQVIA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will earn $9.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.33. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IQV. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.73.

IQV opened at $228.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $256.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,170.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,191,000 after buying an additional 1,257,263 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after acquiring an additional 862,222 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $182,868,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in IQVIA by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,678,000 after acquiring an additional 355,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

