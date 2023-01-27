Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.85. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $20.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.95 EPS.

Ovintiv stock opened at C$68.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$47.05 and a 52-week high of C$79.28. The firm has a market cap of C$17.04 billion and a PE ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.14.

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.84 by C($0.96). The firm had revenue of C$4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.50 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

