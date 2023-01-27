Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 2.4 %

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $181.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.23. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.35 and a 1 year high of $264.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.