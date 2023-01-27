Joseph A. Vitalone Sells 19,854 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $863,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ EXTR opened at $17.57 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 69.86% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $297.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on EXTR. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
