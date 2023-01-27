Joseph A. Vitalone Sells 19,854 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $863,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $17.57 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 69.86% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $297.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXTR. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

