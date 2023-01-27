JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $100.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WOLF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.22.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF stock opened at $77.09 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $58.07 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,425,000 after acquiring an additional 74,727 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 381.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 889,032 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after buying an additional 330,582 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

