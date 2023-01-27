JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (JARA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Price Performance

Shares of JARA stock opened at GBX 87.65 ($1.09) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.75. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 80.80 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 113 ($1.40). The company has a market cap of £192.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.00.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.