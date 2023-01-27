K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Senior Officer Sells C$307,294.72 in Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 39,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$307,294.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$341,765.28.
Justin Blanchet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Justin Blanchet sold 80,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total transaction of C$594,400.00.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance
CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
