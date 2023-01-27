K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Senior Officer Sells C$307,294.72 in Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 39,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$307,294.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$341,765.28.

Justin Blanchet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

On Tuesday, November 29th, Justin Blanchet sold 80,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total transaction of C$594,400.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

KNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.50 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.91.

(Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.