Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($2.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.55) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.56). The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.78) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($13.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($14.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($9.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.65) EPS.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

KRTX opened at $196.08 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.41 and a 200-day moving average of $209.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,843,450. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,417,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 110,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.