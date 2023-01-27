Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,892 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,985 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after buying an additional 513,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,236,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 46.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,584,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 126.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

