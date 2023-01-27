KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $10.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Matador Resources stock opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $73.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 3.50.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after acquiring an additional 135,179 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,297,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,245,000 after acquiring an additional 273,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

