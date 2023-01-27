KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $15.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.72. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.75 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.76% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion.

PDC Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $146,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,861,129.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $146,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,861,129.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $73,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,981. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.