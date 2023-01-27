KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 78.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $18.73 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

