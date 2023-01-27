KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,958,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,271,311 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $31,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 78.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.73 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

