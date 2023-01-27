KeyCorp Weighs in on Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 66.39% and a net margin of 48.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.