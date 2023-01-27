Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 26.1% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair cut Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of KFRC opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.93. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

