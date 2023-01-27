Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.55

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 46086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $623.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

