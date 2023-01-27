KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in KLA were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KLA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in KLA by 1,128.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in KLA by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,398,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $428.76 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.76.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

