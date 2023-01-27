Korvest Ltd (KOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.
Korvest Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Korvest Company Profile
