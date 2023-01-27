Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.12% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 157.4% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,072,000 after buying an additional 117,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLIC opened at $52.80 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $286.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 10.76%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $38,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,307.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,307.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLIC. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

