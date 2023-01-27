Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Up 4.5%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 435,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 749,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 80.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 71.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $137,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

