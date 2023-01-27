Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Trading Down 5.4% After Earnings Miss

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $69.24 and last traded at $69.36. Approximately 60,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 91,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.

The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $329,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,103.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,843,000 after buying an additional 35,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after buying an additional 280,943 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,915,000 after buying an additional 95,906 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,185,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.76.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

