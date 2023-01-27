LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €69.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €69.00 ($75.00) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($98.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($94.57) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($96.74) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($93.48) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, December 9th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 1.0 %

LEG opened at €71.84 ($78.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.76. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a one year high of €98.50 ($107.07).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

