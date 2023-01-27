LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($89.13) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($94.57) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($98.91) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($93.48) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday.

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 1.0 %

FRA LEG opened at €71.84 ($78.09) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €69.76. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($107.07).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

