Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $14.56, but opened at $15.05. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 481,104 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,669,114.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,027,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,625,000 after purchasing an additional 469,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after buying an additional 734,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after buying an additional 3,621,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,761,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after buying an additional 795,503 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

