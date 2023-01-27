Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.44% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDHQ. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDHQ opened at $26.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

