Lincoln National Corp Buys 101 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $127.70 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $159.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

