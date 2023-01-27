Lincoln National Corp Buys 179 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,754 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 726.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 87,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $441.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $450.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.19. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

