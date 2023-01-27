Lincoln National Corp Buys 231 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 47.2% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 139,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 145,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Novartis by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth $861,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average is $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

