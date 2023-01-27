Lincoln National Corp Buys 252 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $91.16.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.