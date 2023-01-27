Lincoln National Corp Buys 4,022 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $47.24.

BTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

