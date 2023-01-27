Lincoln National Corp Buys 4,658 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,647 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,513,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 902,182 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $19,221,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14.

