Lincoln National Corp Buys 575 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6,798.2% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,676,000 after acquiring an additional 214,348 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,245,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,758 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 397.2% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 30,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 95,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $293.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $260.46 and a 52-week high of $359.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

