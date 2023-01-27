Lincoln National Corp Buys 80 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 17.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.00.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,523.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,473.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,325.26. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,583.40.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

