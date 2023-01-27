Lincoln National Corp Cuts Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $28.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $8.398 per share. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

