Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.17% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $263,000.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

HMOP stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09.

