Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 338.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

