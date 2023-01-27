Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 96,221 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.17. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $144.57.

