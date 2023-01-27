Lincoln National Corp Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,548 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 94,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67.

