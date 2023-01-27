Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.28 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th.

