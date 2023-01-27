Lincoln National Corp Has $402,000 Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $28.49 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02.

