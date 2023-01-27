Lincoln National Corp Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLQL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 58,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLQL opened at $40.87 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $30.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96.

